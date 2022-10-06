New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $808,000 Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Valvoline by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,329,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,916,000 after purchasing an additional 193,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after buying an additional 115,558 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,416,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,358,000 after buying an additional 153,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,449,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,865,000 after buying an additional 74,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,292,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,353,000 after buying an additional 149,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $194,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Down 0.7 %

Valvoline stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.00 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 202.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Stories

