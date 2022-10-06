New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $813,000 Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CarMax were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 54.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CarMax by 13.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,744,000 after purchasing an additional 82,800 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 1.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 53.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of KMX opened at $66.71 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

