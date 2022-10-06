New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 418.6% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

