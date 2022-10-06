New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $818,000 Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $491,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 558.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 207,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 176,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at $306,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $99,416.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $99,416.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,965 shares of company stock worth $288,632 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NVT opened at $33.81 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 40.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

nVent Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

