New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $824,000 Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ashland were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland by 490.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ashland by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Price Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $98.19 on Thursday. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ASH shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Featured Stories

