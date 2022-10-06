New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $837,000 Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IDACORP by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after acquiring an additional 221,072 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 33.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,944,000 after acquiring an additional 76,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 20.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,375,000 after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IDA opened at $101.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.68. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.26 and a 12-month high of $118.92.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.14). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $358.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 63.03%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

