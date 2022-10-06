New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,779 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,078,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,479,000 after acquiring an additional 934,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 878,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

