New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.2% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 51.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Landstar System Trading Down 1.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.08.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $148.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

