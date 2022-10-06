New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Murphy USA by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Murphy USA Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $280.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.97 and a fifty-two week high of $303.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.18.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

