New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.17. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $53.04 and a 52-week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

