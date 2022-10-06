New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB opened at $67.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.67. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Insider Activity at W. R. Berkley

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $283,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at $283,092. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.70.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

