New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,346,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,406,000 after purchasing an additional 258,525 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,352,000 after buying an additional 641,965 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,473,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,904,000 after buying an additional 310,141 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE J opened at $114.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.76 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.