New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COO. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 223.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.75.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:COO opened at $277.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.91 and a 52-week high of $435.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

