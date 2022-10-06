New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Makes New $851,000 Investment in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZTA. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

AZTA opened at $45.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.89. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

