New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases New Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $60.11 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $67.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average is $54.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $943.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.22.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

