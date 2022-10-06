New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 256.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNV. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.05.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

