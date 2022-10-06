New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Evergy were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Evergy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,407 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Evergy by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,248,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,641,000 after acquiring an additional 525,589 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $60.16 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.