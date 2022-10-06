New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 300.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Cowen lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

NYSE:CAH opened at $69.39 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.14. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

