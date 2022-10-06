New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $2,199,844. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research firms have weighed in on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $423.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.99. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $431.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

