New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 11,900 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 91,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 125,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

