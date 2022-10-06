New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 19,600 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,026 shares of company stock worth $1,736,856. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.64. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 12.19%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

