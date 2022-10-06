New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,000 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 115.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 158.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLAB opened at $133.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.47 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.54.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 239.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,045.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

