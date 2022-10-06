New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,100 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 129.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 567,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,470,000 after buying an additional 320,225 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,476,000 after buying an additional 139,898 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 1,252.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,990,000 after buying an additional 78,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,201,000 after buying an additional 75,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AYI. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.43.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Acuity Brands stock opened at $169.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.05 and its 200 day moving average is $170.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

