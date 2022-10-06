New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $183.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.22 and its 200 day moving average is $186.16. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $257.03.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,437,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares in the company, valued at $137,437,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.