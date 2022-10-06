New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,000 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 108.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

EEFT opened at $81.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $149.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $843.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

