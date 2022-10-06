New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,300 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,143,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $381,875,000 after buying an additional 56,181 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 44.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,832,000 after buying an additional 636,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,085,000 after buying an additional 76,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $92.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.11 and a 200 day moving average of $90.39. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $97.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.