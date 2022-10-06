New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,400 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $121.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.64 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.47 and its 200 day moving average is $111.05.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.59%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on EME shares. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.75.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $900,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,102,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

