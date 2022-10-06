New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,900 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 214.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 68.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 24.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.21.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $77.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.52). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 83.62%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Articles

