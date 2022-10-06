New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 400 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $133.10 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $157.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.89 and a 200-day moving average of $125.38.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.43.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

