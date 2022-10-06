New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 400 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Garmin were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 33.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Garmin during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Stock Performance

Garmin stock opened at $83.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $165.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.12 and a 200 day moving average of $100.62.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

