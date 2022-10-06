New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 5,600 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Rayonier during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 42.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Rayonier by 75.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Rayonier during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYN opened at $32.03 on Thursday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.07.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

