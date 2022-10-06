New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 9,678 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,678 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,905,000 after purchasing an additional 407,220 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 96.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 527,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,161,000 after purchasing an additional 258,347 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,504,000 after purchasing an additional 169,290 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $20,305,000. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Technology

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aspen Technology Trading Up 2.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.40.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $256.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.03 and a 12 month high of $256.58.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

