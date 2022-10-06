New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 322.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,359,000 after buying an additional 10,843,744 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 28,270.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,553,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after buying an additional 6,530,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after purchasing an additional 450,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,862,000 after purchasing an additional 243,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,548,000 after purchasing an additional 252,259 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $25.05 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th.

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

