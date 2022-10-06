New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $729,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 88,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 91,315 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Lumentum stock opened at $74.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.59. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

