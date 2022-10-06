New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.58.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYF. TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

