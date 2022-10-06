New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. As a group, analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,010,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 467,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,042,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,961,000 after acquiring an additional 427,750 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $796,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 10,323.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 34,791 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

