New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. As a group, analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.
