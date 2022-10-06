NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.52. 6,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 150,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

NEXGEL Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a negative net margin of 309.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NEXGEL Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NEXGEL stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEXGEL, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NXGL Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.64% of NEXGEL as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

Featured Stories

