NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. Cowen dropped their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.04.

NIKE Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $91.10 on Monday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $142.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.71.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

