NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NKE. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.04.

NIKE Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $91.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.91 and a 200 day moving average of $113.71. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,686,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

