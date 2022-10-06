Nikola Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 138,897 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical volume of 86,992 call options.

Insider Activity at Nikola

In other news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $264,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $9,927,581.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 51,047,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,076,810.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $9,927,581.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,701 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,103,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,602,000 after purchasing an additional 342,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nikola by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,539,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 831,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nikola by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,817,000 after buying an additional 325,883 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Nikola by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,507,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after buying an additional 371,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 43,769 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Price Performance

Nikola stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Nikola has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. Nikola’s revenue was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKLA. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

