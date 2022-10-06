NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $27.42 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,971.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 245,690 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $120.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.43, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

