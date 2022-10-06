Northern Frontier (CVE:FFF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Northern Frontier Corp (CVE:FFF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Northern Frontier shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 149,000 shares changing hands.
Northern Frontier Stock Down 20.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.
Northern Frontier Company Profile
Northern Frontier Corp., formerly Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a Canada-based provider of civil construction, excavation, fabrication and maintenance services to the industrial industry. The Company provides bulk water transfer services, and installs and dismantles remote workforce lodging and modular offices.
