Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.12. Approximately 19,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 35,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.44.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.2938 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

About Northern Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northern Trust stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Northern Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:NTRSO Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

