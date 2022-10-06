Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.12. Approximately 19,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 35,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.
Northern Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.44.
Northern Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.2938 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Trust (NTRSO)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.