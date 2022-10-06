Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.76

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.68. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 1,037,138 shares changing hands.
Northwest Biotherapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.
Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter.
Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.
