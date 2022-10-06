Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 200.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 168.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $77.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average of $85.23. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.