NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Position Increased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 70.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 300.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 3,223.5% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE NRG opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.18. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.87%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

