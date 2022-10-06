O-I Glass Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,354 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,039% compared to the average daily volume of 75 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Stock Up 4.8 %

OI opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 63,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.