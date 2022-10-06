Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXY. StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $67.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.81. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.53.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,290,656 shares of company stock valued at $663,508,704 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 25,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

