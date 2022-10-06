Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 96,007 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,986.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 96,007 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.8% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,143,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,958.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $327,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,398 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

Amazon.com stock opened at $120.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.83 and a 200-day moving average of $127.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

