OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.26

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.26 and traded as low as $8.41. OFS Capital shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 41,841 shares traded.

OFS Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $116.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 63.06%. The business had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFS Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OFS Capital by 30.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OFS Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 383,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 20.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

